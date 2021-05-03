Gerhana Skacinta pay homage to P. Ramlee in whimsical new video for ‘Ali Baba Ska’

Malaysian ska band Gerhana Skacinta have dropped a whimsical music video for ‘Ali Baba Ska’ – their take on the icon P. Ramlee’s hit song ‘Ya Habibi Ali Baba’.

The music video arrived on YouTube on Friday (April 30) and comes ahead of a full-length album expected out sometime this year.

In the clip, Gerhana Skacinta play characters and re-enact comical scenes from the 1960 film Ali Baba Bujang Lapok, which Ramlee directed and starred in. Watch it below.

The film was loosely based on the tale of Ali Baba from the Middle Eastern folk tale collection One Thousand and One Nights, and is the third installment of the famed Bujang Lapok comedy series that also starred S. Shamsuddin and Aziz Sattar.

This isn’t the first time Gerhana Skacinta have covered ‘Ya Habibi Ali Baba’ – last June, they even performed their rendition on an open-top Kuala Lumpur Hop On Hop Off bus.

Ali Baba Bujang Lapok on KL Hop On Hop Off, making a scene at Bukit Bintang 💯💯💯. We ska it our way 🎶🎶🎶 #gerhanaskacinta #rtm #klhoponhopoff Kasi share banyak-banyak guys! Posted by Gerhana Skacinta on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Gerhana Skacinta have released the studio version of the cover due to fan demand, they said in a brief description: “Many of asked [for this], now we have given it!!!!”

In February, the band’s frontman Edy J told Harian Metro that the song was intended to be part of a 10-track album, nine of which were written by him and another by their keyboardist Fairuz.

“This single is our tribute to Allahyarham [blessed] Tan Sri P. Ramlee. The recording process was done in Bakri Music Workshop, Kuala Lumpur. Several music videos are planned to be released for this album,” Edy J said. In that interview, Edy said they expected to put out the album in April, though it appears those release plans have changed.

Other than Edy and Fairuz, Gerhana Skacinta consists of vocalists Widy and Pedd, drummer Bakri, trombone player Rejab, Fairuz, bassist Jalut, and saxophonist Farin.

The upcoming album will be the band’s fourth full-length release. Gerhana Skacinta debuted with ‘Boss Sounds’ in 2002, following up two years later with ‘The New Authentic’. Their third record ‘This is Ska’ landed in 2007.