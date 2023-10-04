Geri Halliwell speaks out on chances of full Spice Girls reunion

Following rumours around their 30th anniversary, Geri Halliwell has opened up about the possibility that a full Spice Girls reunion could take place.

Halliwell – also known as Ginger Spice – was speaking as part of a new interview with Entertainment Tonight when she looked back on her time with the iconic girl group and cleared up the speculation that they will be reuniting to celebrate the milestone.

Unfortunately for fans, the discussion saw the former pop star put a dampener on the possibility of a full reunion, as she confirmed that while she looks back at the time in the group with fond memories, she is now focusing entirely on another project – writing a children’s book.

“For me, the Spice Girls belongs to the whole world – I’m really proud of that and I love being with the girls,” she began (via The News).

“But I think, when I engage with something – it’s like any project is like children – I want to give it my 150 per cent,” she added, explaining that she is currently developing a character for her debut children’s book named Rosie Frost.

Although seemingly reluctant to promise any hopes of a full-blown reunion with fellow members Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Mel B, and Emma Bunton anytime soon, Halliwell did say that the prospect of a reunion at another time is still on the cards.

“There will be a time when the other girls get together and that will be amazing and I always love – we have such fun,” she stated. “If Spice Girls is Disney, Rosie Frost is Pixar. It’s just an evolution.”

Rumours about a Spice Girl reunion have been circulating for months now, namely because of 2023 marking 30 years since the group first formed.

Back in May, the members also piqued the interest of fans after they hinted that a mystery project was in the works, featuring all five original members.

At the time, Scary Spice (aka Mel B) revealed that the group were putting the finishing touches on a new project, and that it would be something that fans will love.

“We are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love,” she told the publication.

The group did reunite for a series of live shows back in 2019, although Beckham (Posh Spice) was not involved in the stadium tour.

“I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls. But I think that now, with everything else that I’ve got going on with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children, I couldn’t commit to that,” she said, explaining why she couldn’t commit to the reunion.

In other news, Spice Girls released an alternative never-seen-before music video in celebration of their ’90s smash hit ‘Stop’, and Mel B alluded to the band performing at this year’s Glastonbury – a rumour which was later quashed by Mel C, who said the event would not be occurring due to schedule conflicts.