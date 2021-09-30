GFRIEND’s Sowon and iKON’s Chanwoo to star in new romantic comedy

GFRIEND‘s Sowon (real name Kim So-jung) and iKON’s Chanwoo are set to star in a brand-new romantic comedy project.

According to Soompi, both idols were reecntly announced as cast members of an upcoming “cine-rama” – a hybrid form between a film and drama series – titled Chilling Co-Habitation (literal translation).

The cine-rama will reportedly be a horror romantic comedy about Jung Se-ri (played by Sowon) who has the ability to see ghosts, and Song Ji-chan (played by Chanwoo) who becomes a ghost.

Advertisement

Soompi also noted that the cast of Chilling Co-Habitation recently held the first script-reading session, which also saw the attendance of the project’s supporting cast, which includes Kim Ye-ji, Lee Yoo-jin and more.

Chilling Co-Habitation will reportedly be released as a movie on an unspecified date in the first half of 2022, before being released as as a drama via OTT services and YouTube. Further details of the project have yet to be announced but are expected in the coming months.

Chilling Co-Habitation will be Sowon’s first project since the disbandment of K-pop girl group GFRIEND and her subsequent departure from her longtime label Source Music in May. “Although GFRIEND has officially ended, this is not the end for us,” she wrote in a letter addressing the disbandment.

Meanwhile, Chanwoo has previously had a career as a child actor in a handful of Korean films and drama series, including 2009’s Boys Over Flowers, 2012’s Gabi and 2013’s The Heirs, before becoming a K-pop idol.