Ex-GFRIEND member Yerin to hold fansign event in Manila next month

Former GFRIEND member Yerin is set to hold a fansign event in Manila next month, in celebration of her recent mini-album ‘Aria’.

Earlier today (June 10), Philippines’ CDM Entertainment announced on social media that the K-pop idol will be heading to the city of Manila for a fansign event, in celebration of her recently released debut solo mini-album ‘Aria’.

The fansign event is set to take place on July 22 at the New Frontier Theater, with winners of the fansign event to be announced on July 3 at 6pm local time. Several additional perks based on varying winning tiers include a selfie with the singer, group photos, signed polaroids and a “goodbye session”.

Advertisement

In order to enter, fans will have to purchase at least one set of the record – consisting of both the ‘Day’ and ‘Night’ versions – in order to enter in the lucky draw. The sales period for eligibility starts on June 11 at 12pm local time, and ends on July 1 at midnight. Sets will have to be purchased through CDM Entertainment’s official site in order to count as valid entries.

Spring is coming! 🌸 Introducing the first KPOP fansign-only event in the Philippines–Yerin "Aria" Fansign in Manila–happening live on 7/22/22 at @NewFrontierPH. Buy at least one set of Yerin’s album via https://t.co/abl9yKij1e to enter. Full details below:#YerinFansignPH pic.twitter.com/HyECJs1cEU — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) June 10, 2022

‘Aria’ was released early last month, and was led by a title track of the same name. It also marked Yerin’s first music release since GFRIEND’s disbandment and depature from Source Music in May 2021, as well as her first-ever as a solo artist.

Yerin made her debut with GFRIEND in 2015, alongside Sowon, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. Over the course of their six-year career, the girl group released 10 mini-albums and three full-length records.

Following the girl group’s disbandment, main vocalist Yuju embarked on a solo career, kicking it off with the mini-album ‘Rec.’ Meanwhile, members Eunha, SinB and Umji re-debuted as the trio VIVIZ in January 2022. Final member Sowon will soon appear in the television series Chilling Co-habitation, marking her first-ever acting role.