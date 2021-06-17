GFRIEND’s Yerin signs exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency

Former GFRIEND singer Yerin has become the first member of the girl group to sign with a new agency.

Sublime Artist Agency announced earlier today (June 17) that Yerin had signed a contract with the company, which is home to fellow K-pop acts like Rain and ex-T-ara member Hyomin. The entertainment company also manages idols who are currently building solo careers outside of group activities, such GOT7’s Jackson and Youngjae.

Sublime confirmed the news in a statement to the press, per News1 and translated by Soompi. “We are happy to accompany Yerin in her new beginning. We will actively support her upcoming activities so that she can meet her fans in many various places,” the company said. “Please continue to show unchanging support for Yerin, who will greet you as an artist under Sublime Artist Agency.”

The singer later confirmed the news with a post on her personal Instagram account. “I have joined Sublime Artist Agency. I will work hard to show you my best sides through various activities. My fans whom I love, thank you for always cheering me on and showing me love. I will become someone who can always repay that love! I love you,” she wrote.

Yerin made her debut with GFRIEND in 2015, alongside Sowon, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji. Over the course of their six-year-career, the girl group releases 10 mini-albums and three full-length records.

Last month, the all members of GFRIEND ended their contract with longtime agency Source Music and left the company on May 22. Days later, the group released handwritten letters to address their disbandment.

“Although GFRIEND has officially ended, this is not the end for us,” wrote the group’s leader Sowon. “Even though I’m slightly worried about going on a path I haven’t been on before, I will work hard to move forward while thinking of BUDDY, who are always supporting me.”

