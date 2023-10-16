Ghetts announces new album ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’

Ghetts has announced details of his fourth album ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’.

The album serves as a follow-up to his 2021 major label debut ‘Conflict Of Interest‘, which featured Wretch 32, Skepta, Stormzy and more. His third album went on to be nominated for a Mercury Prize, an NME award for Best British Album and a BRIT award for Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime.

Today (October 16), Ghetts teased his new album via an Instagram video, captioned: “ON PURPOSE WITH PURPOSE. X/1/24”, revealing that it’s coming in January next year.

Advertisement

In the comments, Skrapz, Yungen, Gunva B and other UK rap legends dropped fire emojis in support. The rapper’s longtime friend and collaborator Wretch 32 also commented on the post, saying it’s “go time.”

Ghetts also unveiled the album’s artwork, made by Slawn – the designer of the 2023 BRIT Award. On the cover, the letters GIIG are spray-painted in gold, referring to the east Londoner’s own label and brand Glory Is In God.

A press release stated that the upcoming LP is said to “continue the ongoing artistic evolution and unstoppable rise of one of the UK’s greatest rappers,” with Ghetts reaching “new heights as a songwriter” and expanding “his sonic palette by incorporating elements of wider musical influences.”

‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ is set to be released on January 5 via Warner Records. Fans can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

In a five-star review of ‘Conflict of Interest’, NME said that the album “could sit on the same shelf as Dave’s ‘Psychodrama’ as an album that depicts honest tales of London through the art of true lyricism, a tradition that will never die out.”

Advertisement

In other news, Ghetts rapped in the UK cypher – curated by Kenny Allstar – at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. Last week, the 39-year-old was the surprise guest at cHIP sHOP and Hennessey’s celebration of Hip-Hop 50 and Black British History Month.

He also performed at the inaugural Project 6 festival in May this year alongside Goldie, Channel Tres, Shy FX and more.