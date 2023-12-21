Ghetts teams up with Skrapz on cheeky new single ‘Twin Sisters’

Ghetts has teamed up with London rapper Skrapz on his latest single ‘Twin Sisters’ from his forthcoming LP ‘On Purpose, With Purpose‘.

Produced by frequent Ghetts-collaborator TenBillion Dreams, the track opens up with a cheeky and explicit verse with the rapper saying: “One night I stayed round / Now I know my way round / Used to wonder what the pillow saw when you’re faced down / I’ve been fucking twin sisters / they don’t make the same sound”.

The song also comes with a head-spinning visual by Dutch director Geerten Harmens (A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Gunna). The video sees Ghetts sitting on an invisible chair in a puffer jacket in a white room.

It features trippy camera movements as the rapper walks around and is surrounded by other things, such as a couple dressed in what appears to be Victorian garb, a butler holding a plate of spaghetti bolognese and more.

‘Twin Sisters’ follows Ghetts’ previous release, ‘Laps’ featuring the South African singer Moonchild Sanelly, which marked his first new single in two years. Unusually for the rapper, ‘Laps’ arrived without a video due to Ghetts deciding to donate the budget to local sports group, Newham and Essex Beagles Athletics Club.

Motivated by a desire to do something meaningful and give back to his local community, the unique partnership saw the rapper pay for the annual membership of 150 youngsters.

Ghetts forthcoming album, ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’, follows his third studio LP, 2021 ‘Conflict Of Interest’, which featured Wretch 32, Skepta, Stormzy and more. It went on to be nominated for a Mercury Prize, an NME award for Best British Album and a BRIT award for Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime.

‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ will be out on February 2 via Warner Records. Fans can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Elsewhere, the rapper announced four UK live shows in Birmingham, Manchester and London in March next year. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below.

A press release stated that the new album will “continue the ongoing artistic evolution and unstoppable rise of one of the UK’s greatest rappers,” with Ghetts reaching “new heights as a songwriter” and expanding “his sonic palette by incorporating elements of wider musical influences.”

Ghetts 2024 UK ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

22 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

23 – Manchester, New Century

26 – London, HERE at Outernet

27 – London, HERE at Outernet