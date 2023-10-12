Ghost are making “a film with a concert element”

Swedish metallers Ghost are working on a movie with “a concert element”, according to frontman Tobias Forge.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Ghost’s Tobias Forge revealed that the movie is currently in development, and that the band have already filmed two nights worth of concert footage during their recent concerts at the Forum in California – the second night of which included a ban on mobile phones to avoid leaks.

While little else is known of the upcoming film right now, Tobias Forge told Metal Hammer that “it’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two Los Angeles shows] is going to be part of this project.

When asked if Ghost’s upcoming film will akin to Metallica‘s 2013 cinematic concert film Through The Never, which included concert footage alongside a fictional plot starring Dane DeHaan, Forge replied: “In a sense that it’s a concert with something else combined.”

The Ghost frontman also spoke of the two Forum shows, saying they were among the best he’s experienced in his career. “I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band. They were the best shows I’ve ever done with Ghost, just because I didn’t have to see those fucking mobile phones.”

Ghost most recently released a one-off single featuring actor/director Patrick Wilson for Insidious: The Red Door. The track saw Ghost and Wilson team up to cover Shakespears Sister’s ‘Stay’, which played at the end of the film.

Before that, Ghost released a covers EP, titled ‘Phantomime’ in May. Their last original album came in the form of 2022’s ‘Impera’, which scored a four-star review from NME‘s James McMahon. McMahon wrote: “How the Ghost story plays out now is a tale that will be written on empty pages, most likely in blood and from the tip of a quill – and it promises to be a tale more bold and beguiling than anything that has come prior.”