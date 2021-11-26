Watch GHOST9 survive a dystopian world in ‘Control’ MV

K-pop boy group GHOST9 have returned with their fifth mini-album ‘Now: Who We Are Facing’, featuring title track ‘Control’.

‘Control’ was co-written by Albin Nordqvist, who has worked on a number of K-pop hits for groups like TWICE, MONSTA X, NCT and more. Frequent GHOST9 collaborator PAPER MAKER is also spotted in the song’s credits.

The new song was released on November 25, alongisde an accompanying music video and the group’s fifth mini-album titled ‘Now: Who We Are Facing’, the third and final part to their ‘Now’ series.

‘Now: Who We Are Facing’ features a total of six new tracks, all of which have been worked on by the PAPER MAKER team. In a press conference for the release, the group touched on its overarching theme and the challenges it presented to GHOST9 during its production.

“We wanted to show something new that we haven’t been able to before. It also means that we’d like to move forward breaking through our boundaries,” explained member Lee Woo-jin, per The Korea Herald.

‘Now: Who We Are Facing’ is also boyband’s first record since the departure of two members, Hwang Dong-jun and Lee Tae-seung, earlier in September. “It would be a lie if we said there were no difficulties in preparing for comeback,” acknowledged Son Joon-hyung, before adding that these hurdles allowed the members of the group to grow closer, which allowed for the EP to turn out even better than expected.

GHOST9 debuted under Maroo Entertainment last September, and notably includes a number of members who participated as contestants in Mnet survival reality series Produce X 101 and JTBC idol reality series MixNine.