(G)I-DLE achieve their first Perfect All-Kill with ‘Tomboy’

(G)I-DLE have achieved their first-ever Perfect All-Kill on South Korean music charts with their latest single ‘Tomboy’.

South Korean music chart ranking aggregator iChart, operated by music chart Instinz, announced on today (March 24) that as of 2:30pm KST, the K-pop girl group have achieved their first Perfect All-Kill (PAK) with their new single ‘Tomboy’.

A PAK is achieved when a song or album simultaneously clinches the top spots on realtime, daily and weekly music charts from South Korea’s various music providers. iChart monitors the chart data across the different streaming services, which includes platforms like Melon and Genie, and awards the PAK achievement based on an internal point system from the accumulated data.

This notably marks the first time (G)I-DLE have ever been awarded the PAK since their debut in 2018, and is notably a rare accomplishment within the K-pop industry. Some past hits that have previously received the same accomplishment include BTS with ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’, IU with ‘Celebrity’, ‘Lilac’ and ‘Strawberry Moon’, Brave Girls with ‘Rollin” and more.

(G)I-DLE’s PAK achievement also comes shortly after the group also achieved a Realtime All-Kill (RAK) on March 19 after charting on the top spot on all realtime music charts in South Korea with ‘Tomboy’, per Koreaboo, becoming the first K-pop group to do so this year.

‘Tomboy’, which is the title track of the girl group’s first studio album ‘I Never Die’, marks the girl group’s first-ever full-length project since their debut in 2018. (G)I-DLE’s leader Soyeon had notably worked on nearly all the songs on the album, including ‘Tomboy’.

The new album is also the group’s first project since former member Soojin left the group in August 2021. At the time, CUBE Entertainment did not name any explicit reasons for the idol’s departure, but also apologised for “having caused concern through the controversy associated with [Soojin]”.