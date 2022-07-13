(G)I-DLE announce ticketing details for Manila concert

(G)I-DLE have announced details for their Manila date later in September.

First announced in May, the five-member K-pop group will perform on September 11 at the New Frontier Theater in Manila, Philippines. Ticket prices range from PHP3,500 to PHP10,000, and will be available starting 12pm on July 31 via TicketNet.

Balcony seats will go for PHP3,500, while Regular Floor Standing passes go for PHP5,000. VIP Lodge Seats and VIP Floor Standing passes will cost PHP7,500. Two Royalty pass categories are available for PHP10,000. The Hello Royalty package comes with Royalty Standing passes, a meet and greet session, a laminated pass, a concert poster and concert card.

Advertisement

The Soundcheck Royalty pass comes with a Royalty Standing ticket, access to the concert’s official soundcheck, early entrance to the concert, a laminated pass, a concert poster and concert card.

It's just you and them, PH NEVERLAND ✨ @G_I_DLE are about to grace us with their royal presence this coming September 11 (Sun) at @NewFrontierPh. Tickets on sale starting July 31, 12NN via @TicketNetPH outlets and online. #GIDLEinManila2022 pic.twitter.com/Q80p7S5Ovz — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) July 11, 2022

The date will be part of (G)I-DLE’s current world tour, titled ‘JUST ME ()I-DLE’. Announced earlier in May, the tour kicked off earlier in June with two dates in Seoul. Later this July, the group will travel through stops in the United States, Mexico, and Chile, followed by dates in Asian cities including Jakarta, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Their September performance will mark the (G)I-DLE’s first-ever appearance in the Philippines. The Cube Entertainment group were originally scheduled to perform in Manila in June 2020 as part of the ‘I-LAND: WHO AM I’ world tour, before the tour’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this March, the group dropped their first studio album, ‘I Never Die’, and included eight tracks, including the single ‘Tomboy’. The record marked their first release as a five-member group, following last year’s departure of former member Soojin.

Advertisement

Later in April, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon emerged with her first solo EP, ‘My’. The project garnered a four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who wrote: “Miyeon’s debut solo release is an incredibly promising first glimpse at what she’s capable of outside (G)I-DLE”.