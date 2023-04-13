(G)I-DLE to make comeback with new music next month

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE are set to make a comeback with new music next month.

(G)I-DLE’s agency CUBE Entertainment announced today that the group are currently working on new music, aimed for release next month. “(G)I-DLE is currently in preparation for their new album scheduled to release in May,” the agency told Korea JoongAng Daily.

(G)I-DLE’s forthcoming comeback will be the follow-up to their first studio album ‘I Never Die’, which featured the chart-topping single ‘Nxde’. The record also included the song ‘DARK (X-File)’, which received a music video treatment.

Since then, the members of (G)I-DLE have been focused on solo work. Miyeon and Yuqi previously released the song ‘Sweet Dream’, for Netflix K-drama Love to Hate You.

Meanwhile, Minnie teamed up with English singer Anne-Marie on the single ‘Expectations’. She also released the track ‘Making Waves’, the theme song for the Valorant esports tournament Champions Tour Pacific 2023.

On the other hand, Soyeon is currently a mentor on the South Korean reality TV competition Fantasy Boys, alongside B1A4’s Jinyoung, 2PM‘s Wooyoung and WINNER‘s Kang Seung-yoon.

(G)I-DLE’s comeback will also come shortly after their appearance on cable network Mnet’s new monthly music progamme Mnet Prime Show, alongside PSY.

During their episode of the programme, (G)I-DLE performed a fierce cover of PSY’s hit 2022 song ‘That That’. Meanwhile, for his cover, PSY decided to take on (G)I-DLE’s viral hit ‘Tomboy’.