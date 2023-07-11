(G)I-DLE to release first English single ‘I Do’ this week

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE are set to release their first-ever English single, titled ‘I Do’, later this week.

(G)I-DLE will drop their first original English single ‘I Do’ this Friday, July 14 at 9am KST/Thursday, July 13 8pm ET. The song is available to pre-save now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon music and more via 88rising.

‘I Do’ will be (G)I-DLE’s first release with 88rising, following a new partnership between the Asian-focused music company and the girl group’s label CUBE Entertainment, per Billboard. 88rising have also co-executive produced (G)I-DLE’s upcoming fully English EP ‘HEAT’, which will be released in September.

“We’re very excited about the release of ‘HEAT’, which will be our first EP fully in English,” Ahn Woo-hyun, CEO of Cube Entertainment, told Billboard. “’HEAT’ is all about being confident and bringing the spirit of an endless summer with you wherever you go. We hope that the release of ‘HEAT’ will allow us to bring the message and mission of (G)I-DLE to the whole world.”

Meanwhile, Sean Miyashrio, the founder and CEO of 88rising, said that he has “been a fan of (G)-IDLE for a long time because, creatively, they are so in tune and involved with the music and stuff they put out”.

“That was something to me that was refreshing about the group that I always felt,” he added. “It makes the process so much more meaningful when there is such a firm belief and point of view the artists have and I felt really honoured that they would be open to collaborate with us.”

(G)I-DLE are the latest K-pop act to start working with 88rising. The Asian-focused music company also has partnerships with the likes of Jackson Wang, BIBI, Chung Ha and more. Elsewhere, (G)I-DLE’s latest Korean single ‘Queencard’ was recently named by NME as one of best K-pop songs of 2023 so far.