(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon unveils stunning teaser for debut solo single ‘Drive’

(G)I-DLE member Miyeon has previewed the music video her brand-new single ‘Drive’, from her forthcoming debut solo record ‘My’.

In the lavish new visual, the idol sits in a baby blue vintage car, in a large room filled with vibrant flowers as she stares thoughtfully into the distance. “Run through this ash grey city / Turn your back on the world,” she sings. Miyeon’s debut mini-album ‘My’ and the music video for ‘Drive’ are due out on April 27 at 6pm KST.

‘My’ will mark Miyeon’s first official solo release since making her debut as a member of (G)I-DLE in 2018. However, the singer has contributed to the soundtracks of K-dramas over the years, including Tale Of The Nine-Tailed and Moonshine. She also sung the track ‘You Were My Breath’ for CS Happy Entertainment’s collaborative album in May 2021.

In a recent interview with ELLE Korea, the (G)I-DLE singer spoke about finally making her long-awaited debut as a soloist. “I’ve always been thinking about what I can do well and what I like,” said Miyeon, as translated by Soompi.

“There was a moment when [my ideas] that were floating around became organised and the picture was drawn. After that, the preparations [for my solo debut] were rather smooth,” she explained.

Upon the release of ‘My’, Miyeon will be the third member of (G)I-DLe to go solo, following bandmates Soyeon with the single ‘Jelly’ in 2017 and Yuqi with her ‘A Page’ single album in May 2021. Soyeon also recently made a solo comeback in July last year with her first mini-album ‘Windy’.