(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon is Jimmy Choo’s newest global brand ambassador

South Korean singer Miyeon of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE has been named Jimmy Choo’s newest global brand ambassador.

Miyeon’s new ambassadorship with Jimmy Choo was announced yesterday (August 1) by the brand on Instagram. According to a report by Women’s Wear Daily, the K-pop idol will be featured in the British luxury fashion house’s fall 2023 campaign, which launches on August 30.

“Miyeon is magnetic,” said Sandra Choi, the creative director of Jimmy Choo. “From her musical talent to her captivating performances and inimitable personal style, she truly embodies the confident, playful spirit and creative energy of Jimmy Choo. We are thrilled to have Mi-Yeon join our global Jimmy Choo community.”

Meanwhile, Miyeon said that she is “excited and honoured to be joining the Jimmy Choo family as a global ambassador”. She added: “I love the joy and glamour of the collection; I feel more confident when I am wearing Jimmy Choo. I can’t wait to share the beautiful campaign we worked on.”

Miyeon is Jimmy Choo’s second Korean ambassador. She follows in the footsteps of Apink’s Son Na-Eun, who became the luxury brand’s first ambassador for South Korea in May 2022, according to Tatler Asia.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE recently tapped F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers stars ‘Tu’ Tontawan Tantivejakul and ‘Dew’ Jirawat Sutivanisak for their new ‘I Do’ music video. The original clip for ‘I Do’, which is their first English single, starred the members of (G)I-DLE as an extraterrestrial who crash lands on Earth.

‘I Do’ is the first single from (G)I-DLE’s upcoming fully English EP ‘HEAT’, which is set to come out in September. The record will come shortly after the a new partnership between their label CUBE Entertainment and the Asian-focused music company 88rising.