(G)I-DLE announce return with second studio album ‘[2]’

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have teased their upcoming return with their second full-length studio record, ‘[2]’.

Today (January 8) at midnight KST, the five-member act released a mysterious poster and a new logo animation video for their upcoming full-length studio album. Titled ‘[2]’, the record will arrive on January 29 at 6pm KST.

CUBE Entertainment first confirmed news of the upcoming release in December 2023, after South Korean news outlets reported that the girl group would soon be releasing their second studio album. At the time of publishing, (G)I-DLE have yet to announce additional information such as the record’s lead single, track list or teaser release schedule.

‘[2]’ will be their first release of 2024, arriving about four months after their first English EP ‘Heat’, which was in collaboration with 88rising. That record was led by the single ‘I Want That’, and preceded by the release of their debut English single ‘I Do’ in July 2023.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE’s last domestic comeback was their May 2023 mini-album ‘I Feel’, which was led by the title track ‘Queencard’. In a four-star review of that record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that it “presents a group unafraid to make bold moves as they grow creatively”. ‘Queencard’ was later named one of NME’s 25 Best K-pop songs of 2023.

