(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon says the success of ‘LATATA’ haunts her

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon has revealed that she feels pressure to match up to the success of the group’s debut single, ‘LATATA’.

Released in 2018, ‘LATATA’ was the group’s first-ever release and was an instant hit among K-pop listeners, peaking at Number 12 on the Goan Digital Chart and helping (G)I-DLE gain recognition in the crowded K-pop music industry. Notably, the trap-inspired pop song was largely written by Soyeon, who produced it alongside Big Sancho.

In a recent interview with Indian entertainment television channel Zoom, Soyeon revealed that the success of ‘LATATA’ haunts her as she constantly feels the need to live up to the hit song. “’LATATA’ is the song that has always put pressure on me,” Soyeon explained.

“So every time I make a new song, I wonder, ‘Is this new song better than ‘LATATA’?’,” the singer-rapper added. Notably, the K-pop idol has penned and co-produced the majority of the girl group’s music, including their new album ‘I Never Die’.

Soyeon then went on to describe ‘LATATA’ as the “standard” (G)I-DLE’ aim to reach every time they return with new music, although she did say that she feels “pretty sure” that ‘I Never Die’ is “better” than their iconic debut song.

Elsewhere during the interview, Yuqi opened up about her insecurities about the way her voice sounds and how she learned to love it more. “Before I came to Korea, I felt kind of disappointed [and] uncomfortable about my voice, because everyone would say, ‘sometimes she sounds like a boy’,” the vocalist explained.