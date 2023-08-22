(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, ‘Single’s Inferno’ star Moon Se-hoon refute dating rumours

Jeon Soyeon of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE and former Single’s Inferno contestant Moon Se-hoon have denied that they’re dating.

On August 19, rumours that (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Single’s Inferno star Moon Se-hoon are dating surfaced after an image of the duo at a department store was posted to the South Korean online forum Nate Pann.

However, Moon Se-hoon’s agency Chorokbaem ENM has since denied the rumours. “The two are simply close friends. How could they go around a department store so openly if they were really dating?” the agency said in a statement to Newsis, as translated by Koreaboo.

In a separate statement, CUBE Entertainment, which represents Soyeon, also refuted the online claims. “The two have a close relationship. They only went shopping together, and they are certainly not dating,” the agency told SPOTV News, as translated by Soompi.

Moon Se-hoon first shot to fame in 2021 as a contestant on the first season of Netflix’s popular South Korean reality TV show, Single’s Inferno. During his appearance on the show, he was linked to co-star Shin Ji-yeon.

Meanwhile, Netflix has added a former Single’s Inferno contestant to the hosting panel for the upcoming third season of the series. The new season will feature five hosts with the addition of Kim Jin-young from season two, up from the initial four of its first two seasons.

In other news, (G)I-DLE‘s upcoming first fully English EP ‘HEAT’ has been postponed. “We are working hard to put the final touches on the EP to ensure the best quality for (G)I-DLE’s fans around the world,” said 88rising of the delay.