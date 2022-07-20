(G)I-DLE share venue and ticketing details of Singapore concert in October

(G)I-DLE have confirmed details of their Singapore concert in October.

The K-pop group had announced the show in May as part of a slew of global dates on the ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ tour, their first in-person tour since 2018. Today (July 20) it was announced that their Singapore show on Saturday, October 1 will take place at The Star Theatre and that tickets will go on sale this week.

Tickets are priced at S$248, $208, $168 and $128. A Live Nation Members Pre-sale kicks off Friday, July 22 at 10am local time while general ticket sales begin the day after, July 23 at 10am local time. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster.

All ticketholders stand a chance to win an autographed poster through a lucky draw, while all Category 1 ticketholders stand a chance to win a spot at a Soundcheck Party.

Besides Singapore, (G)I-DLE will take their ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ tour to the United States, Mexico, Chile, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan. They also recently extended their jaunt in Southeast Asia by adding shows in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

NME was in attendance at KPOP.FLEX festival in Frankfurt this May, where (G)I-DLE performed a cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’.