Watch (G)I-DLE’s ‘Mean Girls’-inspired teaser for ‘I Feel’

(G)I-DLE have released a new teaser for their upcoming mini-album, ‘I Feel’.

The new teaser seems to take inspiration from the iconic 2004 teen film Mean Girls. It opens with Yuqi, who seems to be playing a Regina George-type character, introducing the members of the group.

Yuqi calls Shuhua her “bestie”, adding that she wished she was Shuhua sometimes. Meanwhile, she calls Minnie someone who is “born to be confident, full of herself, perfect in everything”.

She later calls Miyeon the group’s “princess”, but refers to Soyeon as “nothing special”. Yuqi then questions if she should give Soyeon a makeover, before it cuts to a “coming soon” title card.

‘I Feel’ is set to be released on May 15 at 6pm KST. The record will be led by the title track ‘Queencard’, and will feature five other songs, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. Soyeon, Minnie and Yuqi were all invloved in the production of the upcoming mini-album.

‘I Feel’ will be the follow-up to (G)I-DLE’s first studio album ‘I Never Die’, which featured the hit single ‘Nxde’. The record also included the song ‘DARK (X-File)’, which received a music video treatment.

Following the release of ‘I Never Die’, the members of (G)I-DLE have been focused on solo work. Miyeon and Yuqi previously released the song ‘Sweet Dream’, for Netflix K-drama Love to Hate You.

On the other hand, Minnie collaborated with English singer Anne-Marie on ‘Expectations’. She also released ‘Making Waves’ for the Valorant esports tournament Champions Tour Pacific 2023.