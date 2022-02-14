(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon teases “new and cool” things from the group in 2022

(G)I-DLE vocalist Miyeon has hinted that the girl group may soon be making their long awaited return.

In an interview with E-Daily, where the K-pop idol spoke about her now song ‘Someday’, which was featured on the soundtrack of the historic K-drama Moonshine, the singer revealed that (G)I-DLE might be promoting as a group sooner than fans expect.

“I hope that you’ll also keep an eye on my promotions with (G)I-DLE,” Miyeon told the South Korean news outlet while discussing the year ahead, as translated by Soompi. “We’ll show you lots of new and cool sides of ourselves this year.”

Advertisement

(G)I-DLE’s last official release was over a year ago, in January 2021, when they dropped their fourth mini-album ‘I Burn’, alongside its lead single ‘HWAA’. During the past year, the group also contributed the song ‘Last Dance’ in collaboration with web platform ‘Universe’

Last year, (G)I-DLE’s leader Soyeon made her long-awaited solo return with ‘Windy’, her first-ever mini-album. The project dropped alongside a quirky video for title track ‘BEAM BEAM’, which featured a fictional fast food joint called “Windy’s”, a parody of popular American chain Wendy’s.

(G)I-DLE are also set to perform at KPOP.FLEX, Europe’s largest K-pop festival later this May, which will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. The line-up of the forthcoming concert also includes stars like ENHYPEN, NCT Dream, MONSTA X, EXO’s Kai and more.