.gif announce concert film for ‘Hail Nothing’ featuring Charlie Lim and more

Singaporean electronic duo .gif have announced an upcoming concert film titled Hail Nothing, slated for release in December.

The film, which shares a title with their 2020 album of the same name, will see the duo perform all of its tracks, complete with appearances from collaborators Charlie Lim, Bani Haykal and Sarah Teh.

The duo revealed via social media on Tuesday (November 23) that the film will serve as a celebration for the album. ‘Hail Nothing’ was released close to the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, which “thwarted our grand album launch plans”.

Hail Nothing was produced by Very Crafty Films and will feature “lush new vocal arrangements, riveting performances, transformative design, and a ton of raw emotion”, the band said.

.gif have also revealed that there will be two screenings for Hail Nothing on December 10 and 11 at 8PM Singapore time at The Projector, with tickets going on sale tomorrow (Thursday, November 25) at 12PM. More information can be found here.

.gif released their second album ‘Hail Nothing’ in April last year. It earned them the fifth spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020.

NME praised ‘Hail Nothing’ as “wide and emotionally evocative, filled with patient, ever-shifting beats and lush synth lines that build and build into heart-rending moments”.