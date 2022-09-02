Listen to Giggs’ first new track of the year, ‘Da Maximum’

Giggs has shared a new song called ‘Da Maximum’ – you can listen to it below.

The south London rapper’s first solo track of the year follows on from his 2021 double single ‘Differences’ (featuring Rowdy Rebel) and ‘Innocent’.

Arriving today (September 2), the swaggering, sub-three-minute latest offering from Giggs – real name Nathaniel Thompson – was produced by Cage, LNK and Nuki.

The official ‘Da Maximum’ video – directed by Hundo and filmed in both Brooklyn, New York and Giggs’ hometown, Peckham – is set to premiere tonight at 7pm BST. Giggs has previewed the visuals on social media.

Per a press release, the rapper’s recent time in America has been inspired new material and collaborations. Fans can expect more music “in the coming weeks”.

Listen to Giggs’ ‘Da Maximum’ here: