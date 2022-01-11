GIGI frontman Armand Maulana shares new solo single ‘Sampai Akhir Zaman’, co-written by Hindia

GIGI frontman Armand Maulana has shared a new solo single ‘Sampai Akhir Zaman’, co-written by Hindia.

The track, released today (January 11), arrives in time for Maulana’s wedding anniversary and received a music video that sees Maulana driving around town while reminiscing about how he met his wife when he was younger.

Watch the music video for ‘Sampai Akhir Zaman’ below.

‘Sampai Akhir Zaman’ showcases a different side of the GIGI frontman, this time trading in his usual rockstar persona for a more grounded family man figure.

Per a description of the music video on YouTube, Hindia said that the track provides a story the audience can interpret differently based on their own experiences.

That said, ‘Sampai Akhir Zaman’ also “summarises decades of Armand’s life in three minutes”, Hindia wrote on Instagram.

For the track, Hindia enlisted the help of fellow songwriter and Lomba Sihir bandmate Rayhan Noor to flesh out the single.

Hindia added: “This story starts with Armand meeting and starting a journey with a partner, but for Rayhan and I this story started when we were in elementary school, listening to GIGI and being amazed by him.”

‘Sampai Akhir Zaman’ marks Maulana’s latest solo single, following ‘Pegang Satu Bendera’ August last year. GIGI, on the other hand, most recently released the single ‘Berlabuh’ in February last year.

In June 2021, Aria Baron, a former guitarist and manager of GIGI, died while receiving treatment for COVID-19. His death came two weeks after the band issued a public call for COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma to Aria.

Hindia, on the other hand, contributed to the mini-album ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later Vol. 1’ in August 2021. Earlier that same month, Hindia (real name Baskara Putra) released a music video for his solo track ‘Untuk Apa/Untuk Apa?’ that directly addressed the struggles Indonesians have been facing during the pandemic.

Hindia’s band, Lomba Sihir’s 2021 album ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’ landed the ninth spot in NME‘s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.