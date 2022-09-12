Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM pauses after six years

Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM, a global station and platform focused on electronic music will pause in October after six years on air.

The founder shared a statement on social media regarding the pause, and Worldwide FM’s social channels also described a “period of transition” as well as plans to offer minimal service as they re-evaluate financial options for the station.

“With regret, I’m having to pause Worldwide FM from the end of October,” Peterson wrote. “I’m so proud of what has been achieved in the last 6 years.”

He added: “From the early years hosting a handful of curated shows from different parts of the world to being home to over 150 resident presenters, WWFM has had a positive impact on our community.”

“It is with great sadness that I’ve had to make the decision to put the breaks on whilst I search for a solution to revive it in the coming year,” Peterson said. “WWFM has had incredible backing from its supporters and listeners.”

Worldwide FM’s socials shared a similar sentiment, adding “In the meantime, we look forward to enjoying those next few weeks, celebrating our station and all that we have achieved so far so stay tuned in.”

The global DJ founded Worldwide FM in 2016. According to their site, the station and platform is “committed to playing our part in helping to create a fairer and more equal society.

“We want to see a world without discrimination of any sort and where every person is able to reach their full potential. We believe that we have a part to play in that and we are committed to doing so.”