Ginger Root announces Singapore concert this March

American indie-soul singer Ginger Root has announced a concert in Singapore this March.

Ginger Root is set to perform at the The Ground Theatre at *SCAPE on March 7 in his first-ever headlining showcase in Singapore. Tickets are now available via EventBrite at SGD70, rising to SGD80 at the door.

Fans can also purchase a bundle deal for both Ginger Root and Summer Salt’s upcoming Singapore concerts for SGD130. Those who have already purchased tickets to Summer Salt’s concert will receive a discount code in the mail for the bundle.

Advertisement

Ginger Root is also due to perform at the Pelupo International Music Festival in Thailand this March 11 alongside headliners Phoenix and Kings of Convenience, US Trop-pop duo Summer Salt, Canadian indie group Men I Trust, jazz band Ezra Collective and more.

Ginger Root first debuted in 2017 with his ‘Spotlight People’ album, which arose from a collection of tracks written for his then-band Van Stock that the singer felt didn’t fit the band’s sound. Originally planned as an EP, the collection soon expanded into an album. He would also release a compilation cover album later that year dubbed ‘toaster_music’.

He released his sophomore album ‘Mahjong Room’ in 2018, which included the previously released singles ‘Two Step’, ‘Call It Home’, ‘Jeanie’, and ‘Having Fun’ alongside six new tracks. His third album, ‘Rikki’, would be released in late 2020 after a short delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginger Root’s most recent release came in the form of his September 2022 EP ‘Nisemono’, a concept EP set in 1983. The concept follows a storyline where Ginger Root is asked to write and produce music for an upcoming Japanese pop idol named Kimiko Takeguchi, but is forced to perform in her place after she quits moments before making her debut on an American late night show.