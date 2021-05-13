Girl group Berry Good announce disbandment after seven years

South Korean girl group Berry Good have officially split after seven years in the industry.

On May 12, JTG Entertainment posted a statement announcing the group’s disbandment and the agency’s future on their official Twitter account.

The agency stated that they “had a long and sincere conversation with Berry Good members Johyun and Sehyung in order to find the best possible outcome for all parties,” as per Soompi’s translation.

Sehyung addressed fans of her departure from the group on Instagram.

While the group made their final release as a quartet, members Gowoon and Seoyul announced their departure from Berry Good on February 22, following the expiration of their contracts.

“After facing hardship after hardship, we have decided to end girl group Berry Good’s promotions,” said JTG Entertainment. “We want to sincerely thank the ‘Berry Berry’ fans who have loved and cherished Berry Good all this time.”

The agency also announced that they have merged with Starweave Entertainment, with ex-Berry Good member Johyun remaining in the company. “Johyun will join Starweave Entertainment, as there is time remaining on her contract with JTG Entertainment. In the future, Johyun plans to promote under Starweave Entertainment,” said the agency.

Meanwhile, the group’s last remaining member, Sehyung has parted ways with the company. “We want to convey our deepest gratitude to Sehyung for doing her best to participate in Berry Good’s promotions, even during COVID-19 and other difficult situations,” they thanked her.

Berry Good debuted as a five-piece group with ‘Love Letter’ in 2014. Following several lineup changes, they released their first EP, ‘Very Berry’ through crowdfunding on April 20, 2016. After the departure of members Daye and Taeha, Berry Good dropped the single ‘Accio’ earlier this year as a quartet, their final release as a group.