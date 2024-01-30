NewsMusic News

Girl In Red announces new album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’ and teases new single

The singer's second album is set for release on April 12

By Anagricel Duran
girl in red performs at All Points East Festival 2023 at Victoria Park on August 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Girl In Red has announced her new album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’ and has announced her forthcoming single “Too Much”.

The singer – real name Marie Ulven – took to her official Instagram page today, January 30, to share the album artwork for her upcoming second LP ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’. The artwork features a massive acrylic on canvas painting of the title hung up on a wall while she walks past it in a suit and what appears to be a red beret.

“My sophomore album ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ comes out April 12th!!!! The first song ‘Too Much’ is yours February 9th!!!! FINALLYYY ilysm,” read the post’s caption. The LP is available to pre-add / pre-save now.

Ulven also shared what may be a teaser for the forthcoming single that it set to be released on February 9. In another post on her Instagram page shared yesterday (January 29), she shared a snippet of an audio file. “I’m on a new level / something’s got me feeling like I could be inflammable / and I might be,” she sings in the clip.

The post comes weeks after she teased an upcoming track that she has deemed the “song of the summer”, adding “2024 baby!”

Girl In Red’s last release was her single ‘October Passed Me By’ which was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The track served as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

In a four-star review of her LPNME wrote: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Speaking to NME back in April 2021, she shared how she had already been “working on new sounds” and was “low-key bored of singles”, hell-bent on having another full record to drop soon.

While performing at Reading & Leeds that same year, she told NME: “I’m working on those sounds still. I still don’t think singles are that interesting. I honestly don’t even know at this point. Whatever comes to mind, happens. I’m not going to set any parameters of what I do and don’t like. I’m just sitting by the keyboard, making some tunes and some weird sounds.”

She continued: “It’s not gonna be metal and it’s not gonna be bedroom pop, but it’s gonna be Girl In Red. Even this last record, I don’t even know what that is.”

In 2022, the ‘Midnight Love’ singer was presented with a Spellemann award at Coachella by Billie Eilish.

The Norwegian artist won the statue – often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – in the Album Of The Year category for her acclaimed 2021 debut album.

Elsewhere, Girl In Red performed at last years edition of All Points East in London’s Victoria Park alongside The StrokesYeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel OlsenAmyl and the Sniffers and more.

