Girl In Red: “Billie Eilish said my lyrics were bonkers”

Girl In Red has shared Billie Eilish‘s thoughts on her recent single ‘Serotonin’, as well as her thoughts on the pair collaborating in the future.

Taken from the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s long-awaited debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet‘ (out tomorrow), the single ‘Serotonin’ was co-produced by Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas – who she says brought “fresh ears and a fresh take” the song, along with “extra energy” and “weird suggestions”.

Asked if Billie gave feedback on the track during the writing process, Ulven told NME: “She did hear it. Billie said that the lyrics were bonkers, and that’s insane. I’m so stoked.”

On the chances of collaborating with Eilish in future, Ulven said: “No! I think that’s a pretty far-out question. I would love that one day, never say never, but right now I don’t know who I am when it comes to working with other musicians in that way.

“It was OK to have Finneas come on board because it was my track and my story. Doing a song with another person and having both our names on it is something I need to figure out, but luckily I have time – unless I get hit by a bus.”

In a four-star review of Girl In Red’s debut album, NME concluded: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Girl In Red also recently announced details of a massive UK and European tour for 2022.

Billie Eilish meanwhile, is about to drop her new single ‘Your Power‘ from her upcoming second album ‘Happier Than Ever‘ – which is due for release on July 30.