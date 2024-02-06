Girl In Red teases new single ‘Too Much’

Girl In Red has teased her forthcoming new single ‘Too Much’.

The track, which is lifted from her new album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’, is due for release this Friday (February 9).

The singer – real name Marie Ulven – has taken to Instagram to post a series of pictures which look like images from the song’s video.

Advertisement

Going by her caption: “Too Much…in a theatre on Friday,” the clip plays on the idea that the singer is performing in the theatre as she is pictured singing in the rain on the first image, which you can view below.

Other shots seem to show behind the scenes snaps with the director Fiona Burgess instructing the singer and actors in the video.

Her upcoming second LP is due for release on April 12 and can be pre-ordered here.

Girl In Red’s last release was her single ‘October Passed Me By’ which was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The track served as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

Speaking to NME back in April 2021, she shared how she had already been “working on new sounds” and was “low-key bored of singles”, hell-bent on having another full record to drop soon.

Advertisement

While performing at Reading & Leeds that same year, she told NME: “I’m working on those sounds still. I still don’t think singles are that interesting. I honestly don’t even know at this point. Whatever comes to mind, happens. I’m not going to set any parameters of what I do and don’t like. I’m just sitting by the keyboard, making some tunes and some weird sounds.”

She continued: “It’s not gonna be metal and it’s not gonna be bedroom pop, but it’s gonna be Girl In Red. Even this last record, I don’t even know what that is.”