Girlpool remixed by Dev Hynes, Porches and Lydia Ainsworth on new EP

Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange) is among the artists to give their spin on Girlpool‘s latest single for a new EP from the band.

The Los Angeles indie-rock duo also tapped Porches and Lydia Ainsworth for remixes of ‘Like I’m Winning It’, which they originally released back in March this year. Stream the ‘Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It)’ EP below.

“It’s really cool to hear our song realized differently by artists we admire,” Girlpool commented in a statement. “Each remix is so unique and unexpected.”

Girlpool’s released latest album ‘What Chaos Is Imaginary’ last year. In a four-star review, NME wrote that the band’s third LP saw them take a “widescreen” approach to their sound.

“‘What Chaos Is Imaginary’ has a certain graceful maturity, more so than those previous records, with a laissez-faire slacker rock easy flow that Mac DeMarco fans will enjoy and some inverted alt-folk balladry, delivered with a Jesus & Mary Chain knack for crystalline shoegaze on a cinematic scale – albeit brought into a focus by crisp percussion and shimmering production.”

Hynes released his latest project, the ‘Angel’s Pulse’ mixtape, in 2019. Back in February, he featured on The Avalanches‘ single ‘We Will Always Love You’. Last month, he shared a live recording of an improvisational piano piece he performed for the live-streamed Black Power Live benefit concert.