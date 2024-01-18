Girls Aloud announce deluxe reissue of ‘What Will The Neighbours Say?’ on CD and vinyl

Girls Aloud have announced a deluxe anniversary reissue of their second album ‘What Will The Neighbours Say?’ on CD and vinyl.

The girl group will be re-releasing the 2004 album – which includes tracks like ‘The Show’, ‘Love Machine’, ‘Jump’ and ‘I’ll Stand By You’ – on March 8, 2024. You can pre-order it here.

As part of the deluxe 3CD edition, three never-before-heard songs from 2004 will be released, alongside rarities, unreleased demos and exclusive remixes.

Advertisement

The three tracks, recorded 20 years ago, include the band’s cover of the Chris Isaac’s ‘Wicked Game’, alongside two of their own songs that didn’t make the the album, ‘Disco Bunny’ and ‘Baby When You Go’.

To celebrate 20 years of What Will The Neighbours Say?, a very special anniversary re-issue is yours on March 8th ✨

Pre-order now at https://t.co/3sPcXg6aIa 🎶💋 #WWTNSReissue pic.twitter.com/q7Lj8kRMwI — Girls Aloud (@GirlsAloud) January 18, 2024

The album also features B-sides including ‘Androgynous Girls’ and ‘History’, rare TV performance edits of their hits, a selection of remixes covers from the era like Blondie’s ‘Hanging On The Telephone’ and Chaka Khan’s ‘I’m Every Woman’.

The album will be available on vinyl for the first time ever, which can be purchased as a sky-blue LP and as a limited edition D2C exclusive picture disc.

The 3CD track list will also be available to listen to on streaming and digital across all platforms.

Advertisement

Girls Aloud announced their live comeback in November with a 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour.

The stint will take place in May and June and has been described as “a celebration of Girls Aloud’s rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band.”

You can find the full list of dates here and purchase any remaining tickets here.

The band have promised fans that the tour will be “magic”, but that added that it will “never be the same” without their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021 due to breast cancer.

“It will never be the same again, we accept that,” Cheryl told Sky News, “but we’re going to make a new type of sparkle with her in it.”

The group previously revealed that Harding suggested during her cancer battle that they reform one day, but also said they have no plans to release new music.

“We couldn’t because Sarah wouldn’t be included in that newness,” Cheryl said.