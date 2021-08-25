Girl’s Day’s Minah says a group reunion is “going to be difficult as of now”

Minah of South Korean girl group Girl’s Day has revealed that a group reunion seems to be out of the question in the near future.

During an interview with South Korean media outlet OSEN, Minah shared her thoughts on the group’s 11th debut anniversary, which happened last month, as well as the possibility of a Girl’s Day reunion in the near future.

She revealed that although the members have discussed reuniting, she thinks “it’s going to be difficult as of now”. She also apologised to fans, explaining that “there are various situations” that prevent the group from a smooth reunion, as translated by Allkpop, although she did not details what these “situations” were.

Minah also shared her hopes for the group’s future. “I hope there is a day when the members will come together after living our separate lives diligently. We are hoping for that day as well,” she said.

Girl’s Day – consisting of Minah, Sojin, Yura and Hyeri – had debuted in 2010. The group went on to put out a number of singles, extended plays and two full-length studio albums, including hit singles like ‘Expect’, ‘Something’ and ‘Darling’.

Their last release was the 2017 mini-album ‘Everyday #5’, which featured the title track ‘I’ll Be Yours’, before going on an indefinite hiatus tehreafter. Their contracts with DreamT Entertainment then expired in 2019, although the group have not yet officially disbanded.

