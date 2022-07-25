Girls’ Generation confirm release date of comeback studio album ‘Forever 1’

Iconic K-pop act Girls’ Generation have confirmed the title and release date of their long-awaited comeback album.

On July 25 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment shared the first teaser for the eight-member act’s forthcoming studio album ‘Forever 1’, due out on August 8. The new concept .gif file features Girls’ Generation’s logo floating before a bright pink sky and reads “coming soon”.

Advertisement

‘Forever 1’ will be the girl group’s first comeback as a complete act since their 2017 album ‘Holiday Night’ and their seventh studio album overall. It also marks the end of the act’s extended hiatus, which began after members Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun left longtime agency SM Entertainment in October 2017.

Girls’ Generation’s upcoming reunion was first confirmed back in May, when the group announced that they would be returning with a new album to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

Several Girls’ Generation members had previously hinted at the comeback prior to the announcement. In April, Tiffany teased the band’s comeback during an interview with Elle Korea. When asked if Girls’ Generation had any plans to celebrate their 15th anniversary, Young replied: “I need confirmation before saying anything… yes, we do have something planned. That should be enough right? Yes, we have plans!”

Earlier this month, SM Entertainment revealed that Girls’ Generation would also be performing at its ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon’ concert, which will take place on August 20 at the Suwon World Cup Stadium. Members Taeyeon and Hyoyeon were also listed as solo performers and are expected to perform with supergroup GOT The Beat alongside BoA and members of Red Velvet and aespa.