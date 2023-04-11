Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon to perform in Jakarta next month

Girls’ Generation member and DJ Hyoyeon is set to perform at the Colosseum Jakarta in May.

On April 10, Colosseum Jakarta announced that the K-pop star will perform under the moniker DJ HYO at the nightclub on Friday, May 19. While Hyoyeon has performed in Jakarta as a member of Girls’ Generation in the past, the upcoming event will mark her first DJ set in the Indonesian capital city.

“HYO’s music is a perfect blend of K-pop and EDM, with catchy hooks and electrifying drops. Her live shows are a must-see for anyone who loves music and dancing,” wrote the venue in an Instagram post.

Other DJs set to spin on May 19 include Six Pratama, Andiez La’Nuite, Yudy and MC FLO. Fans can RSVP for the show on the official Colosseum website, or by calling the venue. It is not specified if eventgoers will have to pay any charges in addition to the club’s standard entry fees.

Hyoyeon has previously performed as a DJ at Singapore’s Marquee Nightclub in Marina Bay Sands, as well as several music festivals across Asia.

Her latest music release had been as a member of SM Entertainment supergroup GOT The Beat, who dropped their first mini-album ‘Stamp On It’ earlier in January. The septet also comprises fellow Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon, Red Velvet‘s Wendy and Seulgi, aespa‘s Karina and Winter and soloist BoA.

Meanwhile, Hyoyeon’s most recent solo material had been her May 2022 EP ‘Deep’. That record included several of the singer’s past singles like ‘Dessert’ and ‘Punk Right Now’, as well as its title track ‘Deep’.