Girls’ Generation tease reunion on upcoming episode of ‘You Quiz On The Block’

Girls’ Generation have teased their highly anticipated reunion in a preview for the upcoming episode of You Quiz On The Block.

In a minute-long preview, which was first aired on South Korean cable network tVN, all eight members of the iconic girl group are seen recalling stories of the group during album promotions.

During the clip, the girl group also reveal that its been a year since they all last gathered during a “birthday party”. The members also revisit their classic hit songs and old performances in the forthcoming episode.

The forthcoming You Quiz On The Block episode is set to be hosted by South Korean comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, and will be airing on tVN on September 1 at 8:40pm KST.

Reports of the Girls’ Generation reunion on You Quiz On The Block first surfaced last month, which were then confirmed by a tVN representative who noted in a statement that the members and their respective labels were undergoing discussions at the time.

Their upcoming appearance on the programme will mark the group’s first official activity as a group in four years. The girl group released their last full-length album ‘Holiday’ in 2017 before members Seohyun, Tiffany Young and Sooyoung departed from SM Entertainment in the same year.

Rumours of the group’s reunion were also sparked early last month, after an official, verified Tiktok account for Girls’ Generation was launched. The account has since amassed nearly 110,000 followers at the time of writing, however only two videos were uploaded in promotion of leader Taeyeon’s recently-released single ‘Weekend’.

In other Girls’ Generation news, Hyoyeon revealed that the group’s iconic debut single ‘Into The New World’ had been written years before the group made their debut in 2007. The singer also implied that the song had likely made its rounds with SM Entertainment acts that came before Girls’ Generation.