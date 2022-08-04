Girls’ Generation drop nostalgic teaser for comeback single ‘Forever 1’

Girls’ Generation have unveiled the first music video teaser for their highly anticiapted comeback single, ‘Forever 1’.

On August 4 at midnight KST, South Korean music label SM Entertainment shared on its official YouTube channel the first teaser for ‘Forever 1’, the title track off the veteran group’s comeback album of the same name.

In the brief visual, the iconic opening notes of the band’s 2007 debut track ‘Into The New World’ play as leader Taeyeon walks on stage and each of the remaining members make appearances in different settings. “Let’s be together forever,” Taeyeon can be heard crooning as the curtain closes on Seohyun.

Both ‘Forever 1’ and ‘Into The New World’ were produced by Kenzie, a longtime South Korean producer and songwriter with SM Entertainment. Both ‘Forever 1’ and the accompanying record will be released digitally on August 5 to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the group’s debut in 2007. It will get a physical release three days later.

‘Forever 1’ marks the group’s 7th studio album and five years since their previous album, ‘Holiday Night’. It also marks the end of the act’s extended hiatus, which began after members Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun left SM Entertainment in October 2017.

Girls’ Generation’s upcoming reunion was first confirmed in May, when the group announced that they would be returning with a new album to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

Several Girls’ Generation members had previously hinted at the comeback prior to the announcement. In April, Tiffany teased the band’s comeback during an interview with Elle Korea. When asked if they had any plans to celebrate their 15th anniversary, she replied: “I need confirmation before saying anything… yes, we do have something planned. That should be enough right? Yes, we have plans!”

After releasing ‘Forever 1’, Girls’ Generation will appear as a full group and perform live at their agency SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon concert on August 20. Group members Taeyeon and Hyoyeon will also be part of the line-up as soloists and perform together with project supergroup GOT The Beat.