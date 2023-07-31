Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung announces 2023 ‘My Muse’ Asia Fanmeeting Tour

Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung has announced her upcoming 2023 ‘My Muse’ Asia Fanmeeting Tour.

Sooyoung’s upcoming 2023 ‘My Muse’ Asia Fanmeeting Tour will kick off on September 9 at the Bluesquare Mastercard Hall in Seoul South Korea. It’ll be followed by two dates in Japan, in the cities of Yokohama and Osaka, in the same month.

Following those stops, the Girls’ Generation member will head to the Southeast Asian city of Bangkok on October 1. Her ‘My Muse’ Asia Fanmeeting Tour will then wrap up in Taipei, Taiwan on October 15.

Tickets to the Seoul date of Sooyoung’s upcoming fanmeeting tour are set to go on sale August 8 via Interpark Ticket at ₩99,000. Fans will also be limited to two tickets per person.

Meanwhile, ticketing information for the other four dates of ‘My Muse’ have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for Sooyoung’s 2023 ‘My Muse’ Asia Fanmeeting Tour are:

SEPTEMBER

09 – Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall

20 – Yokohama, Japan, Landmark Hall

23 – Osaka, Japan, Gorilla Hall Osaka

OCTOBER

01 – Bangkok, Thailand, KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre

15 – Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei International Convention Center

Sooyoung is currently starring in the ENA K-drama series Not Others alongside Jeon Hye-jin (Stranger), Ahn Jae-wook (The Empire) and Park Sung-hoon (The Glory). The show is an adaptation of the 2019 to 2022 Kakao Webtoon series of the same name.