Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon confirmed to make solo comeback next month

Taeyeon is set to make her highly anticipated solo comeback this coming July, SM Entertainment has confirmed.

South Korean media outlet Xportsnews first reported earlier today (June 16) that the Girls’ Generation member has completed recording new music and is currently preparing for its release in July.

Her label subsequently confirmed the report in a statement to Newsen. “Taeyeon will release a new song in July. Please look forward to it,” SM said, as translated by Soompi. However, exact details and a timeline for the release have yet to be revealed.

Taeyeon’s upcoming release will be her first domestic comeback of the year, following her fourth mini-album ‘What Do I Call You’ in December 2020. The singer also recently collaborated with Taemin on ‘If I Could Tell You’, a track from the SHINee member’s latest mini-album ‘Advice’.

Earlier this year, Taeyeon revealed that she misses performing with her iconic K-pop group Girls’ Generation. In an interview with #legend Magazine, the South Korean singer reflected on her solo career, the difference between performing by herself and with a group, and her hopes of a possible Girls’ Generation reunion in the future.

In other K-pop news, labelmates Red Velvet are slated to make their long-awaited comeback as a full group this coming August, SM Entertainment has confirmed. Red Velvet’s forthcoming return will be their first domestic comeback after a nearly 18 months, following their 2019 compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’.