Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany cast as Roxie Hart in Korean musical production of ‘Chicago’

Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young has been cast in the upcoming South Korean musical production of the Broadway hit, Chicago.

Young is set to play the main character Roxie Hart, a nightclub performer whose life takes a surprising turn after she is accused of murder. Young reportedly beat a thousand other auditionees for the role.

In a statement from the musical production company SeenSee, Young impressed with “her passion and effort for the role”, per Allkpop. “She went through a very competitive audition just like any other applicants, without getting any preferential treatment.”

On Instagram, Young expressed her excitement to be part of the production. “i am honored to be part of this incredible team & working amongst legends,” she wrote. The musical is expected to run from April 2 to July 18.

See Young in character below:

Chicago is based on a 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins and has seen various remakes and reiterations throughout the years. Most notable is the 2002 American film adaptation starring Renée Zellweger as Hart.

Young had previously teased her role in Chicago earlier this week on Instagram. This will be her first appearance on stage after making her debut as a musical actress in 2011 in the Korean adaptation of Fame. The singer took on the lead role of Carmen Diaz, and starred opposite Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, CSJH’s Lina and Jungmo from the band TRAX. The show ended its production in January 2012.

Young has been an active member of Girls’ Generation since their formation in 2007. In 2016, the K-pop star made her solo debut with her mini-album, ‘I Just Wanna Dance’. A year later, she moved back to her native California to make her American debut. She released her English-language single ‘Over My Skin’ in 2018 before dropping the EP ‘Lips On Lips’.

Young’s last release was a Cedric Gervais remix of her 2019 song, ‘Run For Your Life’. Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation have yet to release a new project since their ninth studio full-length, 2017’s ‘Holiday Night’.