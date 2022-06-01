NewsMusic News

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA gives an update on the girl group’s comeback

"Now, I'm recording and preparing that"

By Carmen Chin
Girls' Generation's YoonA. Credit: SM Entertainment

Girls’ Generation singer YoonA has provided an update on the iconic girl group’s highly anticipated comeback.

Earlier this week on May 30, the K-pop idol held an Instagram Live broadcast in celebration of her birthday. During the session, the singer-actress hosted a brief Q&A session where she was asked by fans for an update on the long-awaited Girls’ Generation comeback this August.

YoonA responded that she was “preparing for the Girls’ Generation album right now”, and as a result has met up with her bandmates “really often”. She added: “[We] talk often, have a lot of meetings, and now I’m recording and preparing that. I’m really looking forward to meeting you again after a long time.”

The news of Girls’ Generation’s upcoming return was first reported by South Korean news publication StarNewswith additional reports from SoompiAllKPop KpopHerald to corroborate the news.

Per reports, all eight remaining members of the K-pop act group will make a comeback with a new album in August to celebrate their 15th anniversary. In addition, Girls’ Generation are also scheduled to make appearances on TV shows and reality programmes to promote the upcoming release.

In April, group member Tiffany Young first teased the band’s comeback. When asked during an interview with Elle Korea if Girls’ Generation had any plans to celebrate their 15th anniversary, Young replied: “I need confirmation before saying anything… yes, we do have something planned. That should be enough right? Yes, we have plans!”

Last September, all eight members of Girls’ Generation appeared on an episode of the popular South Korean TV series You Quiz On The Block in celebration of their 14th anniversary. Their appearance on the programme had marked the group’s first official activity as a group in four years.

