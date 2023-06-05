Girls’ Generation’s Yuri announces 2023 Asia fanmeeting tour

South Korean singer and actress Yuri, a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, is set to tour Asia this year.

Today (June 5), Yuri announced on Instagram Stories that she is set to go on a four-date fanmeeting tour of Asia this year. The K-pop idol will kick things off in Seoul, South Korean on July 4.

Following which, Yuri will bring her fanmeeting tour to Manila in the Philippines and the Thai capital of Bangkok on July 9 and 22, respectively. Meanwhile, the singer will head to the self-ruled island of Taiwan on August 6.

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri has yet to release venue and ticketing information for her upcoming 2023 Asia fanmeeting tour. Keep your eyes on this page for the latest information.

Yuri’s 2023 Asia fanmeeting tour dates are:

JULY

04: Seoul, South Korea

09: Manila, Philippines

22: Bangkok, Thailand



AUGUST

06: Taipei, Taiwan

Yuri is set to return for season two of the Disney+ original Korean variety show The Zone: Survival Mission, alongside Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo and You Hee-yeol. Watch the official announce video for the new season here.

Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA is set to star opposite 2PM‘s Lee Junho in the upcoming JTBC K-drama series King The Land. The series follows the story of chaebol heir Gu Won (Lee) and his relationship with Cheon Sa-rang (YoonA), an empolyee at King Hotel, owned by Gu Won’s family. Watch the teaser here.

The forthcoming series is Junho’s first K-drama role since his appearance in the acclaimed historical K-drama series The Red Sleeve, which ran from November 2021 to January 2022. Meanwhile, YoonA’s previous acting role was the MBC/Disney+ series Big Mouth.