Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon to DJ in Singapore next month

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon is slated to spin at a DJ set at the Marquee nightclub in Singapore next month.

Performing under the moniker DJ Hyo, the K-pop star will be making her first-ever appearance at the Marquee Nightclub in the iconic Marina Bay Sands on November 18. The venue took to Facebook on Friday (October 18) to announce the upcoming show, marking her return to the city-state since the Legacy Festival 2019.

Tickets for the show are priced at SGD$60 and can be purchased here.

The show also comes with some caveats, which includes compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols such as optional mask-wearing. The venue also indicated that doors will open at 10pm and advised patrons to enter the club before 11.30pm on the day of the event, apart from barring re-entry before 3am.

Hyoyeon’s DJ set is also set to take place a day ahead of her scheduled appearance at Malaysia’s inaugural Grand Wave Kpop Festival on November 19 where she will share the stage with NE1’s Park Bom, EXO‘s Chen, GOT7‘s Youngjae, B.I, SHAUN, and DJ Soda, among others.

In August, Girls’ Generation celebrated their 15th anniversary with their comeback album titled ‘Forever 1’. The seventh studio album also marked the first time that all eight members of the group released new music together as a unit, although leader Taeyeon noted that the future of Girls’ Generation remains undecided.

Meanwhile, Hyoyeon’s show at the Marquee Nightclub adds to a string of DJ sets happening at the venue until the end of the year, including appearances by Blastoyz, Acraze, Ben Nicky, and Nicky Romero between November 5 and December 31.