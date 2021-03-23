Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun to star in an upcoming Netflix film

Seohyun of South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation is set to star in a new Netflix film tentatively titled Moral Sense.

Seohyun’s management company, Namoo Actors, revealed on Monday (March 22) that the singer-actress has accepted a leading role in the upcoming movie, which will be an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name. It’ll also mark her first lead role in a film, as reported by Korea Times.

“Seohyun has broadened her acting spectrum by venturing into different genres and roles. Through Moral Sense, she will again showcase her unexplored side,” the agency said in a press statement.

The idol-turned-actress will play the character of Jung Ji-woo, who enters a romantic relationship with her co-worker after learning about his hidden sexual fantasies. She will star opposite fellow K-pop idol and U-KISS member Lee Jun-young, who will play male lead Jung Ji-hoo.

Moral Sense will be Seohyun’s debut Korean film, having previously taken part in Chinese romantic comedy movie So I Married An Anti-fan in 2016. She first launched her acting career in 2013 with a supporting role in the South Korean drama series Passionate Love, and has since appeared in several other Korean dramas like Bad Thief, Good Thief and Private Lives.

In July 2019, Girls’ Generation held a spontaneous mini-reunion with six members in attendance, including Seohyun herself. She posted images from the hangout session on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Girls’ Generation sudden gathering. We miss Tiffany and Soon Kyu [Sunny’s real name],” as translated by Soompi.