Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and aespa to perform at ‘K-Verse’ concert in Manila

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon and girl group aespa have been confirmed as part of the line-up for the upcoming ‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ concert in Manila.

Yesterday (March 7), promoter MakeItLive announced on Twitter that K-pop quartet aespa would be the first act to join ‘K-Verse’. “Naevis is definitely calling Manila to come join the girls of aespa,” the promoter said in a statement, per ABS-CBN, in reference to the lore of the world featured in aespa’s music videos and song.

Earlier today (March 8), MakeItLive also confirmed that Girls’ Generation member Taeyong would also be performing at ‘K-Verse’. “We Can’t Control how Happy we are to have Taeyeon back,” the promoter said on Twitter, referencing two of the K-pop idol’s songs – 2022’s ‘Can’t Control Myself’ and 2020’s ‘Happy’.

‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines on April 11. More acts as well as ticketing details for the concert are expected to be released sometime this week.

Meanwhile, both Taeyeon and aespa are expected to release new music in 2023, according to a schedule included in SM Enterainment’s earnings reports for the fourth quarter of 2022. The preview revealed that the label plans for both artists to release projects in April, and will also be debuting a new NCT sub-unit in the same month.

aespa are also set to perform at the Sound Check Festival in Thailand later this month, alongside KARD, EVERGLOW and more. The festival is slated to happen on March 25 at the Thunder Dome Stadium in Muang Thong Thani.