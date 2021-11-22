‘Girls Planet 999’ group Kep1er to make their debut in December

Upcoming K-pop girl group Kep1er, formed through the Mnet reality series Girls Planet 999, are set to make their debut next month.

At midnight KST on November 22, the forthcoming girl group launched their official website, where they officially announced that they would be making their highly anticipated debut in December.

The multinational nine-member girl group comprises members from South Korea, Japan and China: Kim Chae-hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu-jin (also of CLC), Kim Da-yeon, Seo Yeong-eun, Kang Ye-seo, Ezaki Hikaru, Sakamoto Mashiro and Shen Xiao Ting.

The members of the upcoming act had been voted in by viewers of Girls Planet 999 to join the line-up from a pool of 99 contestants. The final line-up of Kep1er had been announced last month, during the final episode of the reality TV competition.

Kep1er are set to promote together as a group for the next two-and-a-half years before potentionally returning to their respective agencies. They are set to be managed by WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment, the latter of which had previously managed former Produce 48 project girl group IZ*ONE over their career.

