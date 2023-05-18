Giveon drops out of We The Fest and Good Vibes over “scheduling issues”

American singer Giveon has dropped out of Indonesia’s We The Fest and Malaysia’s Good Vibes this July over “unforeseen scheduling issues”.

The singer announced his withdrawal from the festivals yesterday (May 17), via statements posted onto both We The Fest’s and Good Vibes’ social media accounts.

Per his statement, Giveon revealed that he “would never cancel a performance unless it was absolutely necessary. Unfortunately, this is one of those times”. The singer also added that he is working with both festivals on “coming back to perform in the future”.

We regret to inform you that Giveon will no longer be able to perform at We The Fest due to unforeseen scheduling issues. Thank you for your understanding and continued support for the festival. We look forward to seeing you soon. pic.twitter.com/a01F37cT9p — We The Fest (@WeTheFest) May 17, 2023

Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival has since confirmed that it is currently working on securing a replacement act, who will be announced in the lead-up to the festival this July.

Both We The Fest and Good Vibes are scheduled to take place from July 21 until July 23 this year. We The Fest will take place at the GBK Sports Complex in Jakarta, while Good Vibes takes place at the Sepang International Circuit in Selangor.

Both festivals will feature headlining performances from The Strokes, The 1975 and The Kid LAROI, as well as other acts including Sabrina Carpenter, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) and Porter Robinson.

We The Fest recently announced new additions to its line-up, including Daniel Caesar, Sorn, Lee Hi and more. Get tickets to We The Fest 2023 here.

A full line-up for Good Vibes has been teased for a release “soon”, get your passes here.