Gizpel preview upcoming EP with new single, ‘Mundor Has To Say’

Indonesian post-punk outfit Gizpel have released a brand-new single, ‘Mundor Has To Say’.

The single was shared on Thursday (28 July) through Kolibri Records, and features moody guitars, synthesisers, electronic drums as laid-back vocals croon out: “You can hear me / Weeping with no tears / On my eyes / Hold me tight / Cause I’m blurry” – emitting a full-volume coldwave assault.

Gizpele shared that the track is “a song from a friend for his other friend, written at 3am.” ‘Mundor Has To Say’ was composed and produced entirely by the band themselves.

Listen to their new single below.

Gizpel has also announced that the track is the first taste off an upcoming EP. No official release date, name of EP or amount of tracks that will be featured on it has been revealed. Instead, the band mysteriously wrote “wait for it” on their Instagram page.

The Indonesian band last released three singles in 2021, with ‘Glides’ in July of that year and ‘Moonstone’ and ‘Surrender on Your Spell’ in March. In 2020, they collaborated with fellow countryman, singer-songwriter and the frontman of Sigmun, Bin Idris for the track ‘309’. Their last packaged effort came in the form of an EP titled ‘Short Distance’ which was released in 2015.