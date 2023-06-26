Glastonbury 2023: Britney Spears fans react after she doesn’t appear with Elton John

Britney Spears fans have reacted to the singer’s rumoured guest slot with Elton John at Glastonbury 2023 not materialising.

Ahead of Elton’s closing set at the 2023 festival last night (June 25), rumours had been swirling about a guest appearance, which would have been Britney’s first in five years and since her controversial conservatorship ended. The pair released a new version of ‘Tiny Dancer’ together last summer.

Though John was confirmed to be joined by four special guests at his headline slot at Glastonbury, none of those ended up being Britney. In the end, he played alongside Gabriels frontman Jacob Lusk, up-and-comer Stephen Sanchez, Rina Sawayama and The Killers’ Brandon Flowers.

In the aftermath of the performance, Britney fans have shared their disappointment online at her not returning to the stage at the festival. However, many have also defended the singer for the no-show.

See a host of reactions below.

Why are y’all mad at Britney? She owes us nothing and if you truly ride for her you wouldn’t get mad at her like this — KIRAN ♊️ (@kirankbeautyx) June 26, 2023

Britney was forced to perform for 10+ years , Team Con took something Britney loved and turned it into something she despises, people have to remember that and know that Britney might never get the spark back to be on stage again. She’s not lazy she’s traumatized.#BritneySpears — Stephen🌹🚀 (@luckySGM) June 26, 2023

Britney Spears laughing at all the post saying she was going to be a special guest at #Glastonbury 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6tNfsOjowV — Zebulon Monroe (@ZebulonMonroe) June 26, 2023

"you didn't really believe britney was gonna be at glastonbury did you?" britney fans: pic.twitter.com/7hTg9y4D1f — Bobby. (@bobfaget__) June 25, 2023

Waited for 3 days without a shower, barely brushed my teeth and britney DID NOT make an appearance #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/zGLvIFHEVb — old maiden type of hun (@Garcon_Marc) June 26, 2023

To everyone that told me Britney was coming out with Elton John at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/XBZzBE0iMm — Andy ✌🏻 (@andydrww) June 25, 2023

I WATCHED THE ENTIRE THING WHERE WAS BRITNEY #Glastonbury

pic.twitter.com/wR3l0aXBF5 — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 (@harry16d) June 25, 2023

I hope the person that made up the Britney at Glastonbury story has the most uncomfortable, hottest, sweatiest sleep tonight. You’re a monster x #Glastonbury #EltonJohn — Zoe ✨ (@ZoeHunter5) June 25, 2023

The Gays sitting at home watching the Glastonbury live stream when Elton John brought out Brandon Flowers instead of Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/cjknlr6oCd — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) June 25, 2023

Some fake fans are mad at Britney now because she didn't perform at Glastonbury with Elton John. She was never intended to, it was only a rumor, nothing else. She was/is vacationing in Mexico. How is this HER fault? — Noéla 🐾 🇭🇺 🥀👽😇 (@NoelaBlack) June 26, 2023

Reviewing Elton John’s Glastonbury set, NME wrote: “Look at that setlist – it can’t be improved. As previously promised, the ending segment of the show saw “all hell break loose”. ‘Crocodile Rock’, massive. ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’, feral. ‘I’m Still Standing’, the summit. ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, dedicated to George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday.

“We were spoiled tonight. Flares light the sky, friends hold one another and an epic firework finale sees us into a monumental closer of ‘Rocket Man’. His one stage move (rising from the piano, arms outstretched, and smiling) is all he needs. The songs and his heart do the rest. Everyone here is on his side. Go on Reg.”

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on NME’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday liveblogs, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.