Glastonbury 2023: Britney Spears fans react after she doesn’t appear with Elton John

Rumours had been swirling about the singer making her first appearance in five years as part of Elton's set on Sunday night

By Will Richards
Britney Spears and Elton John photographed in 2013. Credit: Getty Images.

Britney Spears fans have reacted to the singer’s rumoured guest slot with Elton John at Glastonbury 2023 not materialising.

Ahead of Elton’s closing set at the 2023 festival last night (June 25), rumours had been swirling about a guest appearance, which would have been Britney’s first in five years and since her controversial conservatorship ended. The pair released a new version of ‘Tiny Dancer’ together last summer.

Though John was confirmed to be joined by four special guests at his headline slot at Glastonbury, none of those ended up being Britney. In the end, he played alongside Gabriels frontman Jacob Lusk, up-and-comer Stephen Sanchez, Rina Sawayama and The Killers’ Brandon Flowers.

In the aftermath of the performance, Britney fans have shared their disappointment online at her not returning to the stage at the festival. However, many have also defended the singer for the no-show.

See a host of reactions below.

Reviewing Elton John’s Glastonbury set, NME wrote: “Look at that setlist – it can’t be improved. As previously promised, the ending segment of the show saw “all hell break loose”. ‘Crocodile Rock’, massive. ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’, feral. ‘I’m Still Standing’, the summit. ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, dedicated to George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday.

“We were spoiled tonight. Flares light the sky, friends hold one another and an epic firework finale sees us into a monumental closer of ‘Rocket Man’. His one stage move (rising from the piano, arms outstretched, and smiling) is all he needs. The songs and his heart do the rest. Everyone here is on his side. Go on Reg.”

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on NME’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday liveblogs, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.

