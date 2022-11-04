Glastonbury 2023 ticket and coach packages sell out in 22 minutes

Coach and ticket packages for Glastonbury Festival 2023 sold out in just 22 minutes after going on sale last night (November 3).

The world famous festival returned this summer for the first time in three years after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 edition will take place from June 21-25 next year at Worthy Farm.

On Thursday night, ticket and coach packages went on sale, with the well-known rush following and tickets selling out within half an hour.

After tickets went on sale at 6pm GMT, Glastonbury’s official Twitter account posted at 6.23, announcing that they had sold out.

“The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one,” they wrote.

General sale tickets are set to go on sale on Sunday (November 6) from 9am GMT. As is customary, a £50 deposit (plus coach fare if you’re booking travel as well) is due for the tickets upon purchasing, with the balance needing to be paid in the first week of April next year.

See reactions to last night’s ticket sale below.

The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK). — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 3, 2022

to everyone that got glastonbury tickets… hope they make you very happy pic.twitter.com/jIyzg2tU6O — char (@economysagoner) November 3, 2022

Glastonbury tickets should get a record for being the hardest to cop — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 3, 2022

Just got Glastonbury tickets. In complete shock. Top of the bucket list for more than a decade, can’t believe it’s finally happening 😭😭😭😭😭 housemate came upstairs to ask if I was crying – I was lol pic.twitter.com/V5THvIN2OT — Maddie Dunne (@MadeleineDunne) November 3, 2022

Me trying to get Glastonbury tickets every year pic.twitter.com/c89j2w6PUF — Dale 👽 (@ryledale) November 3, 2022

Me ‘waiting for a free space on the booking site’ for #Glastonbury tickets before inevitably failing to get a ticket for the third time in a row x pic.twitter.com/Uc3WxQStrs — Yung Eddy B (@officialEddyB) November 3, 2022

Congratulations to everyone who’s got that golden ticket! Sunday we go again. 🙏❤️🤩 #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/NELEdFIWDb — GlastoAnimal (@AnimalGlasto) November 3, 2022

Attempting to buy 5 #Glastonbury tickets on the PS4 pic.twitter.com/usUlW6zXmT — Tyler Walker (@TylerWalker1399) November 3, 2022

Me this Sunday at 4am praying to the Glastonbury ticket gods pic.twitter.com/4QDv61EVSj — Matt Dalzell (@britdjmatt) November 3, 2022

One fan who tried – and seemingly failed – to get tickets was the UK’s former Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Nadine Dorries, who tweeted: “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try,try,try,try, try,try,try,try,try,try,try,try,try,try,try,try…. Again.”

Last month, Emily Eavis spoke out about the Glastonbury ticket price increase in a new post on social media after it was revealed that tickets for next year’s event will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee – an increase of £55.

In 2022, the tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020 they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to an increase.

Eavis addressed the rise, writing: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles as rumoured headliners for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Glastonbury 2023 respectively, while Roxy Music are rumoured for the Legends’ Slot. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.

Reviewing Glastonbury 2022, NME wrote: “This year’s Glastonbury Festival represents a significant milestone in getting back to where we once belonged. And festival bosses Michael and Emily Eavis certainly rise to the occasion, laying on the youngest-ever headliner in Gen-Z icon Billie Eilish and the oldest-ever headline in Sir Paul McCartney; a pandemic-delayed 50th birthday bash for the greatest music festival in the world.”

Robbie Williams has also said it “would be cool” to return to Glastonbury next year to take on the coveted legends slot. Williams continued: “[Glastonbury has] never really been on my radar, and obviously [I’ve] not been on their radar, either. But now I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna do that’.” He went on to say that Glastonbury “is the epicentre of the music world”.

Catch up on all of NME‘s coverage from Glastonbury 2022 here.